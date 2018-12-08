WORLD
4 MIN READ
Two dead in clashes with security forces in Togo
Opposition supporters clashed with security forces in Togo's capital during protests boycotting the polls because of alleged irregularities in its organisation.
Two dead in clashes with security forces in Togo
Even at the meeting of UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, there were protests against the government of Faure Gnassingbé. (AFP) / AFP
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
December 8, 2018

Two people were killed as opposition supporters clashed with security forces in Togo's capital, Lome, on Saturday, the government said, after protests were stopped elsewhere in the country.

A statement read on national television said the two bodies were found in quick succession in the Agoe Zongo area of the city at about 1:00 pm (1300 GMT).

"The first body was that of a young man aged about 17. He had an open wound in his left eye indicating a bullet entry wound," it added.

"The second body, of a man aged about 30, showed no trace of bullet wounds."

The government, which had earlier said the first victim was a young child, said it appeared unidentified gunmen in a black 4x4-type vehicle were shooting in the area.

A search is under way for the vehicle.

Four members of the security forces were injured and 28 protesters were detained, it added. The opposition also said there were two deaths as well as several injured.

"We've been told a third person died but we don't have any confirmation yet. We'll give a detailed update tomorrow," opposition coalition spokesman Eric Dupuy told AFP.

A coalition of 14 opposition political parties this week announced a series of 10 new protests in the run-up to parliamentary elections planned for December 20.

The opposition is boycotting the polls because of alleged irregularities in its organisation but this week the government banned the marches on security grounds.

RECOMMENDED

In several areas of the capital, youths set up barricades and burned tyres. Security forces reacted by firing teargas and chased protesters.

In the northern cities of Sokode and Bafilo, 350 kilometres (220 miles) north of Lome, opposition supporters attempted to assemble for a demonstration.

But they, too, were dispersed with teargas.

Sokode is a stronghold of the Pan-African National Party (PNP) of Tikpi Atchadam, who was behind the first countrywide street protests but is now thought to be in exile in Ghana for his own safety.

The coalition wants constitutional reform to re-introduce a limit of two terms of office for presidents, as well as an overhaul of the independent national electoral commission.

Togo has been hit by a wave of protests since September last year, calling for the resignation of President Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005.

Before that, his father, Gnassingbe Eyadema, was president for 38 years.

Earlier this week, evangelical, Presbyterian and Methodist churches in Togo called for the election to be delayed for several months because of concern about its organisation.

On Friday night, senior Muslim leaders also called for a delay.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way