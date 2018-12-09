Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne has urged Thai authorities on Sunday to release a footballer who holds a refugee status in Australia and who has been detained in Bangkok since late November.

Hakeem Al Araibi, a former member of Bahrain's national soccer team who has been critical of the country's government, was arrested in Thailand on November 27 based on an Interpol notice issued at Bahrain's request.

Al Araibi was convicted of vandalising a police station in Bahrain and sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia. He has denied wrongdoing.

"Australia is concerned by the ongoing detention of Mr. Hakeem Ali Al Araibi and calls for his immediate return to Australia," Payne said in a statement published on the ministry's website.

"Returning Mr. Al Araibi to Bahrain, from where he fled, would contravene his rights under international human rights law."

Extradition