WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany rail disrupted due to strike, operator Deutsche Bahn says
Pay negotiations between Deutsche Bahn and the EVG railworkers' union, demanding a 7.5-percent salary rise for 160,000 employees, ended without agreement on Saturday, and new talks are expected to take place later today.
Germany rail disrupted due to strike, operator Deutsche Bahn says
A locomotive engine driver of German railway Deutsche Bahn AG walks over the tracks at the train station in Hanau, Germany, November 23, 2018. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 10, 2018

Rail services in Germany were severely disrupted Monday due to a strike by railworkers over pay, operator Deutsche Bahn said.

Inter-regional services were cancelled throughout the country due to the four-hour strike which began at 0400 GMT (5:00 am local time), the railway company said in a statement.

A spokesman said it affected high-speed trains (ICE) as well as the intercity services.

Deutsche Bahn said regional services were also affected. In the south state of Bavaria, all rail traffic was suspended, it said.

RECOMMENDED

Pay negotiations between Deutsche Bahn and the EVG railworkers' union, demanding a 7.5-percent salary rise for 160,000 employees, ended without agreement on Saturday.

"The employer made offers which did not correspond to the demands of our members," said EVG negotiator Regina Rusch-Ziemba.

But the railway operator in a statement had described the strike as "completely futile" saying its offer was "attractive and met the main demands" of employees.

German news agency DPA said Deutsche Bahn invited the union to new talks on Monday afternoon.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way