Amnesty International is calling on rights groups to keep up the pressure on governments and weapons manufacturers to stop providing arms to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

In its annual report - marking International Human Rights Day - Amnesty mentioned that millions of people "are at risk of famine."

The Amnesty report also said that almost 17,000 civilians have been killed or injured since the conflict began in the war-torn country.

A report by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) published earlier this year had said that more than 6,000 children were among victims of the violence that resulted from attacks by the US-backed Saudi coalition.

The Amnesty report also warned that those who continue to sell weapons to Saudi risk being complicit in war crimes in Yemen.

Amnesty highlighted a shift in policy towards the conflict in Yemen, in response to its efforts or international outrage over rising civilian casualties

The report mentioned several European countries including Spain, Germany, Greece, Norway and Finland where respective leaders and politicians had reviewed their relationship and sales to countries engaged in the conflict.