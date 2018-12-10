WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel says Oman will open its airspace to Israeli carrier
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said granted El Al permission to pass through its airspace during the Israeli leader's surprise visit to the country in October.
Israel says Oman will open its airspace to Israeli carrier
An El Al airlines Boeing 777-200 aircraft is seen at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel on July 14, 2015. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
December 10, 2018

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Oman will open its airspace to Israel's national airline.

The move appears to have no immediate practical effect as the carrier is barred from flying over Saudi Arabia. But it marks another sign of warming ties between Israel and Gulf Arab states.

Netanyahu told a gathering of Israeli ambassadors on Monday that Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said granted El Al permission to pass through its airspace during the Israeli leader's surprise visit to the country in October. 

RECOMMENDED

The two states have no formal diplomatic relations.

Saudi Arabia broke a decades-long ban on the use of its airspace for flights to Israel last spring, when it allowed India's national carrier to transit its skies.

The kingdom's approval did not extend to El Al.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way