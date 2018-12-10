Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Oman will open its airspace to Israel's national airline.

The move appears to have no immediate practical effect as the carrier is barred from flying over Saudi Arabia. But it marks another sign of warming ties between Israel and Gulf Arab states.

Netanyahu told a gathering of Israeli ambassadors on Monday that Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said granted El Al permission to pass through its airspace during the Israeli leader's surprise visit to the country in October.