Jared Kushner was so out of his depth that the Saudis reportedly made a presentation to explain to each other how lacking he was, as though they couldn’t believe their luck.

This kind of scam isn’t new, foreign governments are expert at pulling fast ones in Washington DC, but what makes this special is that the individual in question is the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, whose primary qualification for the job is that he’s married to Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter.

The Saudis have decades of Israeli propaganda to thank for how easy it was to manipulate him. Israel relies on maintaining the illusion among its American supporters that an end to the conflict would be easy, if only Palestinians would come to their senses, based on little more than the assertion that “Israel wants peace.”

Despite all contradictory evidence, Israeli propaganda uses this slogan to try to absolve Israel of responsibility for the violence. Saudi Arabia was able to use Israeli propaganda to its advantage when making grand, empty promises to Kushner.

According to a New York Timesinvestigation published Saturday, the Crown Prince groomed Kushner for years before the gruesome murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October. By that point, Kushner was reportedly offering MBS advice on how to run publicity interference after the killing.

More than building schools, hospitals or water treatment plants for Palestinians, or dismantling illegal Israeli settlements, staying one step ahead of the press, and orchestrating flattering coverage for Trump, was the nature of the Kushner-MBS alliance. The Times report also suggests that Kushner may have helped MBS in his bid to seize power in June 2017.

That Kushner and MBS are close is old news, but the Times revealed the absurd extent to which Saudi Arabia had the 37-year-old wrapped around its finger. Others in the White House were worried that Kushner was getting “played” by the Saud family’s ruthless strongman. Kushner’s ignorance, incompetence, laziness and cynicism were key ingredients, but it’s impossible to disentangle them from the alternative reality Israeli propaganda creates, and Kushner believes.

Tucked at the bottom of the story is an acknowledgement of the Palestinians’ suspicion of Saudi promises to broker some kind of peace deal. But the story also serves as a stinging indictment of the American Israel Lobby’s distorted view of the realities in the region, a distortion that makes them easy for Israelis, and now Saudis, to manipulate.

First, a word about the term “Israel Lobby.” It’s not something that flies freely from the mouths of policymakers or journalists in Washington, because the first rule of the Israel Lobby is that you don’t talk about the Israel Lobby. Doing so can lead to charges of anti-semitism that can, and have, shattered the careers of those who mention its outsized influence on American foreign policy.

A collection of pro-Israel think-tanks who jump at the chance to excuse Israeli atrocities, the Lobby has the ear of both Republican and Democratic party lawmakers, whose goal is either appeasing it or at least staying out of its way. By conflating criticism of Israel with vile racism against Jewish people, the Lobby has been able to build a wall around an open and honest debate about US policy towards the troubled middle eastern country.

But the culture of silence over the Israel Lobby may indeed fuel anti-semitic conspiracy theories. One American Jewish journalist, Phil Weiss, editor of Mondoweiss, a news site focused on Israel/Palestine, said it best in a piece about the late President George HW Bush running afoul of the Lobby over illegal settlement construction. Bush then lost to Bill Clinton, who was friendly to illegal settlements on Palestinian land. Weiss (once an editor of mine) put it this way:

"Of course, discussing these issues in any depth would involve addressing the power of the Israel lobby in U.S. politics. The press doesn’t like to do that because any discussion of Zionist influence is thought to be anti-Semitic. But that failure only empowers the lobby– which loses when it is called out openly, as it lost in 91 to Bush– and because the influence is so obvious that the silence fuels anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, about the lobby controlling foreign policy and the press."