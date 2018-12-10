The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is perhaps the most privileged cartel in the world. It has a monopoly over oil prices, regulates supplies and does not much care about the legal ramifications.

Now efforts are being made to curtail its power.

US lawmakers are pushing for a legislation that will make OPEC susceptible to lawsuits if the cartel violates an antitrust law named the Sherman Act, which led to the dissolution of Standard Oil in 1911.

If implemented, the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels or NOPEC bill will deprive countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from legal immunity.

The immunity stems from another American law - the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act - which makes it difficult for other governments to be dragged into domestic courts.

This isn’t the first time efforts are being made to get the NOPEC bill ratified by the US Congress.

Over the years, multiple attempts were made to enforce similar variations of the act, however successive administrations gave more weight to diplomatic relations with Riyadh and blocked the move.

In the mid-2000s, both the US Senate and the House of Representatives passed a similar bill only to be stonewalled by then-president George W. Bush.

New outlook

US President Donald Trump has time and again called on OPEC to reduce oil prices, given the US is the world’s second biggest importer of oil.

In the run-up to reimposing sanctions on Iran, Trump piled pressure on Saudi Arabia, asking the kingdom to ramp up its energy output in order to bring down oil prices, which in October surpassed $86 per barrel.

Riyadh did increase its production, contributing to the lowering of prices to around $60 per barrel.