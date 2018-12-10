ISTANBUL — The US Special Representative for Syria Engagement, James Jeffrey, met with senior members of the Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS) on December 8, to discuss several possible scenarios for the war-torn country.

The ENKS also fought against Bashar al Assad's regime, but their political campaign was later sabotaged by the YPG.

Jeffrey's outreach to the group is an interesting turn of events, especially considering Turkey's long-standing concerns with its NATO ally over Washington's growing partnership with the YPG in northern Syria. The YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Turkey and the US.

Ankara has long maintained that there are other 'legitimate' Kurdish groups like the ENKS that Washington could rely on in its fight against Daesh. The US, however, stuck with the YPG, causing a severe strain to bilateral relations between the two countries.

TRT World spoke to a senior ENKS member Ali Ibrahim, who was part of the five-member delegation the US representative met in Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province over the weekend.

“What we noticed was that the US needed to take the views of all [other than the YPG],” Ibrahim said, adding that Jeffrey's approach in the meeting indicated the US was keen to build new relationships in northern Syria.

Ibrahim said though the meeting lasted for one-and-a-half hours, nothing concrete about the US's future plans in northern Syria were discussed.

"They don’t reveal their true intentions,” Ibrahim said.

Washington denies any connection between the YPG and the PKK, though Ankara has produced concrete evidence to prove the two are related.

“The YPG is part of the PKK. And we emphasised this to the Americans,” said Ibrahim.

Ankara has long suspected the US of favouring the YPG, with designs on creating a Kurdish-dominated autonomous region, which would pretty much be a mirror image of the Kurdish autonomous region it carved out in northern Iraq in the 1990s soon after the first Gulf War.

The YPG claimed “cantons” or autonomous regions across much of northern Syria in 2012 in the wake of the civil war after the Assad regime withdrew from the region.

TRT World previously reported that the withdrawal was orchestrated in an alleged deal between the YPG and the regime, setting forth conditions that the group would prevent any Kurdish support of the anti-Assad opposition.