The demonstrations on Saturday, December 8 had been predicted, and with great trepidation.

During the week leading up to it, alarmist speeches by journalists, politicians, intellectuals and activists preceded this Act IV (the fourth week of mobilisation), sometimes going as far as citing the risk of death.

Act III, which took place on December 1, was particularly violent. The protests throughout France, the road blockades, the extensive damage and the confrontation between demonstrators and the forces of law and order have caused a real crisis in the government, with events overrunning the Interior Minister and tensions between Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and President Emmanuel Macron.

Following the drama of Act III, the fourth instalment seemed more controlled by law enforcement agencies, and it was almost possible to believe the movement was running out of steam. The government was much more aggressive in its management of the demonstrations.

An exceptional number of police were deployed, with approximately 89,000 police officers mobilised and armoured vehicles on the streets. In a further sign of the quashing of the movement, police arrested more than 2,000 people in just one day, with 1,700 people held in police custody. Despite this, the number of protesters remained high, at least 136,000, and the damage they caused was just as severe, if not worse, than last week, especially in Paris.

It would, therefore, be wrong to say that the movement is drawing to an end. There is still anger and the government reaction and images of police violence circulating on social networks are only feeding it.

Act V is already planned. Although the government is trying to give the impression of control, especially after the fiasco of December 1, it is still weak. The popular support enjoyed by the ‘gilets jaunes’ or yellow vests is 77 percent of people say they are justified to continue the movement - puts the executive in even greater difficulty.

After speaking in Argentina at the G20 summit on December 1, Macron has since been mute. He only expresses himself through ministers, first through Philippe and then through statements to the media.

His speech is eagerly awaited because up until now the few attempts to respond to the protests have failed. For example, after announcing a six-month moratorium on the increase in fuel prices, which raised many criticisms, Philippe then announced the outright cancellation of the increase in fuel taxes for 2019. But the Elysee Palace is a month late if fuel prices were the trigger for this movement, it hasn’t been the main reason for anger since the first Saturday of protests on November 17.

Indeed, what characterises this movement, and makes it a new and thus elusive to control, is its multifaceted and inconsistent demands. In its early stages, the emergence of the yellow vest movement on social networks was criticised by a large part of the left for the speech used, for its more right-wing, even extreme-right ideas. Its main initiators, who had proven links with extreme right-wing groups, combined anti-tax proposals with a chauvinistic and sometimes even anti-migrant speech. But since the first day of demonstrations on November 17, things have changed dramatically.