Researchers from Brazil's National Museum said on Monday that they had recovered more than 1,500 pieces from the debris following a massive fire.

The September 2 blaze, which gutted one of the world's oldest museums, destroyed much of the 20 million piece collection, and recovering objects from the ashes has been slow.

"The work must be done very carefully and patiently," said Alexander Kellner, director of the museum.

The items recovered so far include the remains of several pieces, including Brazilian indigenous arrows, a Peruvian vase, and a pre-Colombian funeral urn.

In October, researchers recovered skull fragments and a part of the femur belonging to "Luzia," the name scientist gave to a woman who lived 11,500 years ago. The fossils are among the oldest ever found in the Americas.

The update on recovery efforts Monday was accompanied by details of a US$205,385 donation from the German government for conservation equipment.