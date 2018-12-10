Saudi Arabia’s refusal to extradite the suspected killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is “very disappointing,” said Turkey's presidential communications director on Monday.

In a statement to Reuters, Fahrettin Altun reiterated the calls for an international investigation into the case of the slain journalist, saying.

“The world should seek justice for his case under international law,” he said. “It will be in the best interest of the international community to seek justice for the late Saudi journalist under international law.”

Refusing the extradition of the murder suspects would only justify those "who believe Saudi Arabia has been trying to cover up the murder," he added.