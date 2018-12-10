TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey says Saudi refusal to extradite Khashoggi suspects ‘disappointing’
Turkey's presidential communications director, Fahrettin Altun, reiterates calls for an international probe on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Turkey says Saudi refusal to extradite Khashoggi suspects ‘disappointing’
Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London, Britain, September 29, 2018. Picture taken September 29, 2018. / Reuters Archive
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
December 10, 2018

Saudi Arabia’s refusal to extradite the suspected killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is “very disappointing,” said Turkey's presidential communications director on Monday.

In a statement to Reuters, Fahrettin Altun reiterated the calls for an international investigation into the case of the slain journalist, saying.

“The world should seek justice for his case under international law,” he said. “It will be in the best interest of the international community to seek justice for the late Saudi journalist under international law.”

Refusing the extradition of the murder suspects would only justify those "who believe Saudi Arabia has been trying to cover up the murder," he added.

RECOMMENDED

It is understood that Saudi Arabia’s consul-general in Istanbul also an accomplice to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, Altun said.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia ruled out extraditing suspects in the Jamal Khashoggi case to Turkey late Sunday, the country's Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir said.

“We don’t extradite our citizens," said Jubeir in the 39th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) news conference when he was asked about the arrest warrants.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in early October.

After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, Saudi Arabia admitted weeks later that he was killed there, blaming his death on a group of rogue Saudi operatives.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links