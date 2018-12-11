The death toll from a suicide bombing targeting a security forces convoy outside Kabul early on Tuesday jumped to 12, officials said, with eight civilians killed in the latest Taliban-claimed attack near the Afghan capital.

The car bomb follows a wave of deadly violence against Afghan forces across a year in which insurgents have inflicted record-high casualties on security personnel in the war-torn country.

"Twelve people including four members of the security forces were killed," ministry of interior deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP news agency.

The attack targeted members of Afghanistan's main intelligence agency, a senior security official said.

The official said it was a suicide attack on an operational team from the National Directorate for Security, but he gave no further details.

Women, children among dead

Kabul police confirmed the casualties, adding that women and children were among the dead.

The blast took place in Paghman district west of Kabul as the convoy was returning from an overnight operation, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP.

The ministry of interior and a separate security official requesting anonymity confirmed the assailant had used a car bomb to target the convoy.

Afghan security forces, beset by killings and desertions, have been struggling to beat back insurgents from Daesh as well as the Taliban since US-led NATO mostly left them on their own three years ago .