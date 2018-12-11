Thailand will hold a much-delayed general election on February 24, 2019, the Election Commission said on Tuesday, after the junta lifted a ban on political activity it imposed after taking power in a coup in 2014.

The junta imposed the strict ban on political activity citing the need for order after months of street protests against the democratically-elected government of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

The election, which many hope will restore democracy in Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy, will likely pit the populist political movement backed by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and supported by many in rural areas against the military and royalist establishment.

The Bangkok-based establishment seized power in successive coups in 2006 and 2014 and now has its own proxy political parties.

The junta began easing the ban in September when it allowed political parties to resume organising ahead of an election expected in February.