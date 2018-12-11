The United Nations has submitted proposals for de-escalation in the flashpoint Yemeni port city of Hudaida as well as the country's third city of Taiz to warring parties at UN-sponsored talks in Sweden.

The Yemeni government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia and its military allies, has been battling Iran-backed Houthi rebels for control of Yemen for nearly four years, spawning what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The government and Houthi teams are in Sweden for talks expected to continue until the end of this week, the first since more than three months of negotiations collapsed in 2016.

Under discussion on Monday were the fate of Hudaida, vital to aid and food imports, and Taiz, the scene of some of the most intense battles in Yemen.

Other issues on the table include humanitarian corridors, the reopening of the defunct international airport in the capital Sanaa and a massive prisoner swap.

The talks mark the first of what UN special envoy Martin Griffiths said he hoped would be multiple rounds, with plans to hold more negotiations in early 2019.

'Lift threat of war'

Delegates on both sides on Monday said the prisoner swap had been largely finalised. Implementation will be overseen by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

UN envoy Griffiths said he hoped the swap "will be very very considerable in terms of the numbers that we hope to get released within a few weeks."

The fight for Taiz and Hudaida, however, shows no sign of waning.

"These are two major population zones in Yemen caught in war," Griffiths told reporters on Monday.

"I'm hopeful that we can reach agreements on the de-escalation to reduce the fighting in both places... We're not there yet."

Initial drafts of the proposals on Hudaida and Taiz, seen by AFP on Monday, called for a mutual ceasefire.