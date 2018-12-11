Up to 250,000 Syrian refugees could return to their devastated homeland in 2019, while many others face problems with documentation and property that the Syrian regime must help resolve, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday, as UN and aid partners seek $5.5 billion to support countries hosting Syrian refugees.

Some 5.6 million Syrian refugees remain in neighbouring countries –– Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq –– Amin Awad, UNHCR director for the Middle East and North Africa, told a news briefing.

Some 37,000 have returned this year, UNHCR figures show.

"We are forecasting in this phase up to 250,000 Syrians go back in 2019. That figure can go up and down according to the pace with which we are working and removing these obstacles to return," Awad said.

$5.5B needed to help hosting countries

Also on Tuesday, the United Nations and aid partners said they need $5.5 billion to support countries hosting millions of Syrian refugees, including a million babies born in displacement.

The "Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan" aims to help Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Turkey deal with the impact of hosting some 5.6 million Syrian refugees.