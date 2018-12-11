Yemen's Saudi-backed government and rival Houthi rebels announced on Tuesday plans for a mass prisoner swap, exchanging over 15,000 names, as UN-brokered talks on ending the country's war entered their seventh day.

The warring parties' two lists contain a combined total of around 16,000 names, according to delegates at the peace talks in Sweden. But the Houthi rebels announced the names of a total of 15,000 detainees and prisoners to be exchanged.

Brokered by UN special envoy Martin Griffiths earlier this month, it is one of the main points at talks between the government and Houthi rebels in Sweden this week.

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora reports from Rimbo, Sweden.

Later on Tuesday, Askar Zaeel, a government negotiator on the prisoner swap, said the rebels had named 7,687 detainees whom they were willing to release. The government had named 8,576 detainees, Zaeel said.

Zaeel told AFP the government demanded the rebels hand over the body of Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen's former president who was killed at the hands of the Huthis after he broke a fragile alliance with the rebels to re-align with Saudi Arabia.

Both parties have two weeks to revise the list of names.

Prisoners will be flown out through two airports: government-held Seyoun, in central Yemen, and the rebel-held capital Sanaa, home to an international airport that has been largely shut down for three years.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has confirmed it will oversee the exchange.

Deal implementation by January end