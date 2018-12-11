Turkey is in talks with the United Nations regarding an investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Last week, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said an international investigation was needed to determine who was responsible for the murder of Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

"Demands for an international investigation have started coming, we are continuing talks with the UN on this," Cavusoglu said, speaking at a news conference in Ankara.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in early October.

After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, Saudi Arabia admitted weeks later that he was killed there, blaming his death on a group of rogue Saudi operatives.

Following a royal decree, Riyadh dismissed five senior officials.

Global leaders interested in international probe