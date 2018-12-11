India’s ruling federal party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is set to lose control of three state governments in elections that have sent shock waves across the right-wing Hindu nationalist outfit and its supporters.

Elections held over the last one month for five state assemblies, the results of which are still trickling out at the time of writing this article. Of the five states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram—the BJP was in power in the first three.

According to the counting trends, the final figures of which are expected to trickle in later tonight, the opposition Congress party was leading in Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan all of which are politically influential states in India’s northern heartland.

The Congress lost its only state government in India’s north-eastern state of Mizoram, where a regional party, the Mizo National Front (MNF) came to power in a clear victory.

In the southern state of Telangana, the incumbent regional government—the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS)—was re-elected comprehensively defeating the Congress and its ally, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

In all, of the five states, the BJP lost power in three and the Congress in one. For the Congress, the loss was more than adequately compensated as it is set to come to power in three major states.

The Congress party swept the elections in Chhatisgarh, is comfortably poised in Rajasthan and is ahead of the BJP in a close finish in Madhya Pradesh, the outcome of which could yet go either way.

Congress matriarch Sonia Gandhi told reporters that the results were an outcome of the hard work put in by her son Rahul Gandhi who is the national president of the party.

Top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national party president Amit Shah have yet to comment on the poor showing of their party.

Does this spell trouble for Modi?

The elections to the five state assemblies are particularly significant as the all-important parliamentary elections are scheduled for May next year. These elections will likely determine the fate of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi.

The elections seen as a de facto referendum on the popularity of the ruling BJP and its policies. If indeed this is a referendum, the results are a wake-up call to the Modi government.

However, BJP leaders commenting on the defeat of the party in the state elections said the results were due to local reasons and had nothing to do with the popularity or the standing of prime minister.