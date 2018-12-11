Jurors told a judge on Tuesday that life in prison is appropriate for a man who rammed his car into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally last year in US state of Virginia.

James Alex Fields Jr, 21, stood stoically with his hands folded in front of him as a court clerk read the verdict, which now must be taken under advisement by the judge, who will issue the final sentence.

Judge Richard Moore scheduled a sentencing hearing for March 29.

The jury recommended a sentence of life for first-degree murder in the killing of Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and activist, and also recommended a total of 419 years for his convictions on nine counts involving injuries Fields caused to others and for leaving the scene of the crash in Charlottesville in 2017.

Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, said she was satisfied with the jury's recommendation, although she said her family and the survivors of the car attack will never be the same.

"The bottom line is justice has him where he needs to be," Bro said.

"My daughter is still not here and the other survivors still have their wounds to deal with, so we've all been damaged permanently, but we do survive, we do move forward, we don't stay in that dark place."

Judges in Virginia often impose the sentence recommended by juries.

Under state law, they can impose lower sentences than what the jury recommends, but cannot increase them.

Before issuing its recommendation, the jury asked Moore if the sentences would run consecutively or concurrently.

He replied that sentences usually run consecutively, but that jurors could recommend concurrent sentences if they chose to.