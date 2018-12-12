British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would fight a vote of no confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party later on Wednesday with "everything I have got".

Speaking outside her Downing Street office, she said a change of leadership would put Britain's future at risk and jeopardise Brexit negotiations.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London.

Lawmakers from the Conservative Party triggered a confidence vote in her leadership after Britain's planned divorce from the European Union was plunged into chaos.

With less than four months left until the United Kingdom is due to exit on March 29, the world's fifth largest economy was tipping towards crisis, opening up the prospect of a disorderly no-deal divorce or a reversal of Brexit through a referendum.

Graham Brady, the chairman of the party's so-called 1922 committee, said the threshold of 15% of the parliamentary Conservative Party seeking a confidence vote had been reached.

A ballot will be held between 1800GMT and 2000GMT on Wednesday in a room at the House of Commons and an announcement made as soon as possible afterwards, he said.

"The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made a soon as possible in the evening," Brady said.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more.