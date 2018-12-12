With 24 hours left before the scheduled close of UN-brokered talks on Yemen, mediators pushed Wednesday for a truce between warring parties as a crucial step to allow aid deliveries.

Mediators are seeking a de-escalation of violence in two flashpoint cities: rebel-held Hudaida, a port city vital to the supply of humanitarian aid, and Taiz, Yemen's third largest city, scene of some of the war's most intense fighting.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was due in Rimbo late Wednesday for Thursday's closing round of consultations.

Agreement on reopening Sanaa airport

The two sides agreed on Wednesday to reopen the airport in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa for domestic flights,

They agreed that the international flights would stop at a government-held airport for inspections before flying in or out of Sanaa. They have yet to agree whether those inspections would take place in the airport of Aden or that of Sayun.

Sanaa airport is in Houthi territory but access is restricted by a Saudi-led military coalition, which controls the air space.

'Slow progress'

Both government and rebel representatives traded accusations of unwillingness to negotiate, particularly on rebel-held Hudaida, the main route for 90 percent of food imports and nearly 80 percent of aid deliveries.