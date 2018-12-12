It has been more than a century since Muslims in Athens had a formal mosque to pray at.

Athens—the only European Union capital without an official mosque or Muslim cemetery—first had plans to build a mosque in 1890 but it wasn’t until 2013 that the parliament proposed a project.

However, after that plan fell through, due to several issues such as protests and reactions from religious leaders, parliament voted again in 2016 to relaunch the original project and start constructing the mosque.

There is currently just one mosque in Greece located in the northern border town of Thrace, near Turkey.

The new mosque will be in a former naval base in the neighbourhood of Eleonas, which lies close to Monastiraki square, the flea market neighbourhood in the old town of Athens, considered one of the most central and historically important places in the city.

The mosque is expected to open at the beginning of 2019.

Where did Muslims pray before?

Greece's 250,000 Muslims have been pushing the government to build a mosque for years. Currently, they pray at makeshift sites, basements or warehouses which have been targeted by racist attacks.

In 2016, there were at least 100 ‘underground’ mosques in Athens, the majority of which remain illegal, the iefimerida news website reported. But that number is shrinking due to a lack of funds.

Greek authorities began legalising the unofficial mosques, which were formed by worshippers in response to the lack of official sites to pray and held no permits to operate. Three mosques were given permits in Athens and one in the city of Thebes in central Greece.

Lefteris Papagiannakis, Deputy Mayor of Immigrants and Refugees in Athens, claimed in 2017 that legalising the official sites would prevent ‘radicalisation’.

The government has vowed to legalise all mosques that meet requirements such as fire safety, public health, a maximum number of occupants etc., CNN Greece reports, and these will continue to operate even after the mosque at Eleonas opens its doors.