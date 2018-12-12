Saudi Arabia will not receive a pass for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said Wednesday.

"I think we need to have a serious hard talk with the Saudis to let them know we won’t condone this, we won’t give you a pass, and don’t do this again," Haley said in an interview with NBC.

"It was the Saudi government, and MBS is the head of the Saudi government," Haley said, referring to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by his initials.

"So they are all responsible, and they don't get a pass, not an individual, not the government – they don't get a pass."

It was the first interview Haley did since she announced she would be leaving her post by year's end.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.