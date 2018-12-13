WORLD
2 MIN READ
Most of 21 Daesh inmates recaptured after escape from Iraqi jail
Kurdish security officials launched manhunt operations after the break-out late on Wednesday and 15 of the 21 escaped prisoners were recaptured, two security officials said. The whereabouts of the other six remains unknown.
Iraq's federal government has full control over Sosa jail which is located in the northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region of the country. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 13, 2018

At least twenty one prisoners, most of them Daesh members jailed on terrorism charges, broke out of a prison in northern Iraq but 15 of them have been recaptured, Kurdish security officials said on Thursday.

The fortified jail of Sosa is located near the Iraqi Kurdish city of Sulaimaniya and include mainly Daesh militants who were captured during the fight against the terrorist group which started in 2014.

Kurdish security officials launched manhunt operations after the break-out late on Wednesday and 15 of the 21 were recaptured, two security officials said. The whereabouts of the other six remains unknown.

Although Sosa jail is located in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, the federal government has full control over the prison.

"Almost all of the convicted inmates who escaped are from Daesh," said one Kurdish security source.

It was not clear how the inmates managed to escape the highly secured prison.

Daesh, which once occupied a third of Iraq's territory, has been largely defeated in the country but still poses a threat along the border with Syria.

The group has resorted to guerrilla tactics since it abandoned its goal of holding territory that straddles Iraq and Syria.

SOURCE:Reuters
