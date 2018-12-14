British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a political crisis over her Brexit deal winning a no-confidence vote by Conservative lawmakers that would have ended her leadership of the party and country.

After her victory — 200 votes to 117 — she said she is "pleased to have received the backing of my colleagues" but most MPs remain unhappy with the current Brexit agreement which, according to her, needs revising.

Why was there a no-confidence vote?

It was the forty-eight letters of no-confidence from May’s Conservative Party that triggered the secret ballot against her with her MPs disappointed over the direction that Brexit is heading. She vowed to contest it “with everything I’ve got.”

She told her party she will not lead a 2022 election and will not call for snap-elections before that, to remain focused on her goal to take Britain out of the European Union.

May first decided to delay the Brexit vote seeking new assurances from EU leaders and improving the deal making sure there is no hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland who will remain in the EU after Britain exits the block.

During her statement before the no-confidence vote, she said a new leader would not have time to go on with Brexit.

“A new leader wouldn't have time to re-negotiate a withdrawal agreement and get the legislation through Parliament by March 29, so one of their first acts would have to be extending or rescinding Article 50, delaying or even stopping Brexit when people want us to get on with it".

If she had lost the vote, The Conservatives would have to hold a leadership contest to appoint a new leader without an election and form a new government.

What does the vote mean for her?

Theresa May's won the no-confidence vote in her deeply divided party, but she's lost a significant number of colleagues who remain against her deal with the EU and want her to take a tougher stance with the block.

The UK prime minister is now moving on with her planned meeting with the EU Council in Brussels during a two-day EU Summit to fight for the deal.

Theresa May is "fighting day and night" to secure a Brexit agreement, aiming to make progress on the issue of the Northern Ireland backstop that, recognised as a concern on both sides, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said during that summit.

After the vote, May will remain in power for another 12 months, and her leadership cannot be challenged, but it is uncertain what her plans are besides not running for office in the 2022 election.