French security forces were trying to catch the suspected Strasbourg gunman dead or alive, an official said Thursday, two days after an attack near the city's Christmas market.

Three people were killed in the attack and 13 others wounded, including five who are in serious condition, Strasbourg officials said.

More than 700 officers were involved in the manhunt for 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt, who had been flagged for extremism, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told CNews television.

French authorities said that the suspect, born in Strasbourg, had run-ins with police starting at age 10 and his first conviction was at age 13.

Chekatt had been convicted 27 times, mostly in France but also in Switzerland and Germany, for crimes including armed robbery. He had been flagged for extremism and was on a watch list.

However, one person who's known Chekatt since childhood says he was troubled, but he questions the official account of the attack. TRT World'sAssed Baig has this exclusive report with 'Ali,' who asked not to be identified.

Terror investigation launched