Turkey announced its own space program that will be in line with the policies charted out by the country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a new presidential decree.

The Turkey Space Agency will be part of the country’s Ministry of Industry and Technology.

It will prepare strategic plans with short and long-term goals, which includes developing a competitive space and aviation industry, expanding the use of space and aviation technologies in line with the welfare of the society and national interests, developing scientific and technological infrastructures and human resources in space and aerospace technologies.

The Agency is authorised to decide on the use of rights under the national sovereignty and space coordination systems and the national sovereignty of spacecraft and space systems, except for the tasks carried out by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The agency will determine the procedures and principles for the management and use of these to fulfil the requirements of the national obligations. The agency will pursue multilateral and bilateral cooperation with its international counterparts while protecting Turkey's rights at the United Nations. Turkey eyes being top player in global space-tech. The country's minister of industry and technology Mustafa Varank said Turkey aims to be among top global players in space technologies with its vision of “indigenous technology and strong industry."

"Our dream of 20 years has come true {by the space agency}," Varank said during the Turkish Defense Industry Summit at presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

He said Turkey’s priority is to establish an indigenous defense industry.