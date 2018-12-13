The name of Turkey's first indigenous multirole helicopter T625 is “Gokbey,” meaning sky man, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday.

"We successfully carried Turkey to a growth spurt [in the defense field]," Erdogan said at the Turkish Defense Industry Summit in capital Ankara.

Gokbey helicopter has developed for the purposes of military transportation, piloting training, rescue operations, border security, and fire extinguishing missions.

The T625 is a new generation, twin engine, six-ton class helicopter developed in response to a growing market demand, according to the Turkish Aircraft Industries Corporation.

Turkey's leading defense companies Turkish Aerospace Industries(TAI) and ASELSAN jointly researched and developed technology to build this indigenous flying machine.

Under Turkish government's flagship 2023 Vision, named after the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the modern republic, Turkey has made progressive development in defense industry while dealing with various kinds of security threats.

"We will not stop until Turkey can develop and produce all the strategic needs of the defense industry," Erdogan stressed.

Erdogan noted that the indigenous battle tank, developed with new technologies, will also be available to Turkish Armed Forces.