Up to 15,000 Syrian rebels are ready to join a Turkish military offensive against the US-backed YPG terror group in northeast Syria, but no date has been set for the operation, a spokesman for the main Turkish-backed Syrian rebel group said on Thursday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey will launch the military operation in a few days, targeting a border region east of the Euphrates river which is held by the YPG terrorists.

The US has been supporting the YPG terror group since 2015. US cites the YPG as an ally in the fight against Daesh. Following cross-border shelling from Turkey into YPG-controlled territory two months ago, US forces have set up three military observation posts near the border.

Turkey has long criticised US cooperation with YPG. Turkey says that the YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, an organisation recognised as a terror group by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

