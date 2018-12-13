The Egyptian Muslim scholar Yusuf al Qaradawi has been removed from the Interpol list after more than three years.

The head of the Doha-based International Union of Muslim Scholars has been sentenced to death in absentia by an Egyptian court, together with the former President of Egypt Mohamed Morsi and 100 other people affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

Al Qaradawi could avoid imprisonment only by moving to Qatar.

He was on the Interpol's wanted list because the Egyptian judicial authorities had accused him of committing "intentional murder, helping prisoners to escape, arson, vandalism and theft.”

As a demand by Egypt, Interpol issued a warrant for his arrest in May 2015 - two years after the military coup d’etat took place, initiated by back-then Defense Minister Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

"Saudi Arabia and the UAE are at the vanguard of the anti-revolutionary movement and it is they who sponsored and supported the coup against Egypt's only democratically elected leader, Mohamed Morsi," says the award-winning Middle East specialist Tallha Abdulrazaq.

Al Qaradawi is a well-known critic of Sisi. Since the coup, Interpol has issued arrest warrants for several members of the Muslim Brotherhood - at the request of the Sisi regime.

His criticism of the present Egyptian president, has added to a rift between Qatar and other Gulf Arab states.

Speaking to TRT World Mr Abdulrazaq explains Saudi Arabia's setback as follow:

"I believe it's a setback albeit an inevitable one. Qaradawi is a Qatari citizen and there is no evidence to suggest he is an extremist or terrorist. Try as Riyadh and Abu Dhabi might, there is very little they can do to smear Qaradawi's name, and it is close to impossible for them to take him out of play. He will therefore always pose a threat to them."