France, under its President Emmanuel Macron, has faced violent protests by agitators, known as “yellow vests”, after the government announced a new fuel tax that hurt people in villages and small towns the most.

But France is one of several EU members where people are complaining about economic hardships.

These countries, which include Italy, Spain and Greece, were for many years seen as bedrock of prosperity and welfare. That changed after the implosion sovereign debt crisis in 2009.

The protests in France have now prompted in other countries to raise voice against austerity measures, which the governments introduced to cut back on high cost and spending.

That became a drag from the combined economy of the EU, which saw its share in global output recede in last ten years, Yakup Kocaman, an economic consultant, told TRT World.

Here's what's happening in the four troubled countries.

France

The unemployment rate in France at 8.9 percent is higher than the EU average of 6.7 percent in October 2018.

Between 2007 and 2017, youth unemployment increased from 19.5 percent to 22.3 percent.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire expects a drag on the economic growth by year end due to the protests.

The central bank also sees growth slowing down in the last quarter, which runs from October to December 2018.

Income inequality rose sharply in last few years, despite the French egalitarian ideals.

The annual average household income per capita in France is $31,137, higher than the EU average.

However, there is a considerable gap between the rich and the poor people - top 20 percent of population earns nearly five times as much as the 20 percent at the bottom.

France's high sovereign debt has forced the government to introduce unpopular measures such as the hike in taxes.

And the problem is not expected to go away any time soon.

France's external debt is almost as much as its annual economic output, says Kocaman.

Italy