WORLD
2 MIN READ
Man gets nine years in prison for sexually assaulting woman on plane
Prabhu Ramamoorthy was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Detroit. He was jailed after being accused of molesting a woman on an overnight flight in January.
Man gets nine years in prison for sexually assaulting woman on plane
34-year-old convicted pervert Prabhu Ramamoorthy was sentenced to 9 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman on a plane while she slept.
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
December 13, 2018

A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman during an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit.

Prabhu Ramamoorthy was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Detroit. He was jailed after being accused of molesting a woman on an overnight flight in January.

The 23-year-old victim says he unzipped her pants, unbuttoned her shirt and molested her with his hands while she slept.

Investigators say Ramamoorthy was in a middle seat sitting next to the victim, and his wife was sitting next to the aisle. Prosecutors called it a "brazen" assault.

Ramamoorthy is a native of India. He came to the US on a work visa in 2015 and will be deported after the prison term.

RECOMMENDED

Federal prosecutors in Detroit are seeking nearly 11 years in prison for an Indian man convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman during a commercial flight.

Ramamoorthy is expected in federal court Thursday in Detroit. He was jailed after being accused of molesting a woman with his hands while she slept on an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit in January.

Ramamoorthy was in a middle seat sitting next to the victim, and his wife was sitting next to the aisle. Prosecutors called it a "brazen" assault.

Defence attorneys are seeking a prison term of less than 10 years, arguing Ramamoorthy's "life as he knew it is over."

Ramamoorthy had been in the US on a work visa. He'll eventually be deported to India because of the conviction.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices