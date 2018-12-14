Britain's departure from the European Union will hit some German businesses harder than others, but should not have a serious impact on the overall economy, the head of Germany's BDA employers' organisation said on Friday.

BDA President Ingo Kramer told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper he expected the German economy to weather the transition since Britain was only one of several important trading partners.

"Of course Brexit will affect economic developments in Germany, especially some individual companies, but it will not have a serious impact on the overall economy," he said.

Kramer cited estimates of German economic growth of around 1.5 percent in 2019, but said there were signs Germany's positive economic momentum of recent years was ebbing.

Britain's departure from the EU, its biggest shift in trade and foreign policy for more than 40 years, has run into problems complicated by deep divisions in the Conservative Party, the lower House of Commons and the country.