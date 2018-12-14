The yellow vest movement in France is garnering support mainly from rural towns like Amiens.

Pablo Toledo, who is seen as a figure-head by protesters in Amiens, uses social media to mobilise people from across the country.

The protests began on November 17 against rising costs of living and a government decision to hike fuel taxes.

The anti-government demonstrations have ballooned into a mass movement, and have spiralled into consecutive weekends of violence and vandalism in Paris and other cities.

Many have accused President Macron of being out of touch with people that live in rural areas.

"I don't agree with violence, but we have been taking violence from the government, again and again and again," Toledo said.