WORLD
2 MIN READ
Support for yellow vest protests in France continues in rural towns
Many protesters have expressed disappointment at the French government's measures to defuse tensions and are planning more protests across the country on Saturday.
Support for yellow vest protests in France continues in rural towns
A man wearing a yellow vest with the inscription "Macron resignation" stands in front of burning tyres at a road blockade as they protest against the rise in the price of oil and the cost of living, on December 11, 2018, in Aimargues, near Montpellier, southern France. / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
December 14, 2018

The yellow vest movement in France is garnering support mainly from rural towns like Amiens.

Pablo Toledo, who is seen as a figure-head by protesters in Amiens, uses social media to mobilise people from across the country. 

The protests began on November 17 against rising costs of living and a government decision to hike fuel taxes. 

The anti-government demonstrations have ballooned into a mass movement, and have spiralled into consecutive weekends of violence and vandalism in Paris and other cities.

Many have accused President Macron of being out of touch with people that live in rural areas.

"I don't agree with violence, but we have been taking violence from the government, again and again and again," Toledo said. 

RECOMMENDED

At least six people have died during the nationwide road blockades and protests, all of which appear to have been accidents.

In an effort to defuse tensions, French President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged he's partially responsible for the anger and has announced a series of measures aimed at improving the spending power of ordinary French workers.

But many protesters have expressed disappointment at the measures and are planning more protests across France on Saturday.

TRT World's Assed Baig reports

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices