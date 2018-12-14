Turkish jets have destroyed over 30 terror targets in northern Iraq in an overnight operation, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The army used over 20 warplanes as well as drones and refuelling aircraft during the operation in which the Mount Karajak area was hit for the first time, it said.

The statement further said that the targets in northern Iraq were determined in coordination with the intelligence units, adding the utmost care for the safety of civilians and environment was taken.

Earlier on Thursday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement that the air operation was conducted to “neutralise” PKK/KCK/PYD/YPG and other terrorist elements.

"The operation targeted housing facilities, shelters, caves, tunnels, and storage units used by terrorists that threaten our country, nation, and border security," it said.

"Operations in northern Iraq will continue"

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday his country’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq will continue.