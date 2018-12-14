TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey hits 30 'terror targets' in northern Iraq
Turkish Defense Ministry said drones, refueling aircrafts and over 20 warplanes used in the overnight operation that was conducted was conducted to “neutralise” PKK/KCK/PYD/YPG and other terrorist elements.
In this file photo, Turkish F-16 fighter jets fly in formation during a parade in Istanbul, Turkey. / Reuters Archive
By Gizem Taşkın
December 14, 2018

Turkish jets have destroyed over 30 terror targets in northern Iraq in an overnight operation, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday. 

The army used over 20 warplanes as well as drones and refuelling aircraft during the operation in which the Mount Karajak area was hit for the first time, it said.

The statement further said that the targets in northern Iraq were determined in coordination with the intelligence units, adding the utmost care for the safety of civilians and environment was taken.

Earlier on Thursday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement that the air operation was conducted to “neutralise” PKK/KCK/PYD/YPG and other terrorist elements.

"The operation targeted housing facilities, shelters, caves, tunnels, and storage units used by terrorists that threaten our country, nation, and border security," it said.

"Operations in northern Iraq will continue"

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday his country’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq will continue.

Turkey wasted enough time to intervene with the terror swamp in the east of the Euphrates River, Erdogan said at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) member/observer states judicial conference in Istanbul.

“We will no longer tolerate a single day of delay,” Erdogan added.

“We are determined to bring peace and security to the areas east of the Euphrates.”

Erdogan further asserted that Thursday's treacherous attack on Turkish troops in Syria's northwestern Afrin from Tal Rifaat city show the country's right decision against terrorists.

A Turkish soldier was killed in Afrin on Thursday when YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire on Turkish forces. The Turkish military retaliated to the attack immediately, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

On Wednesday, Erdogan announced that an operation to clear the area east of the Euphrates River of the YPG/PKK terrorists will start "in a few days."

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

The YPG is its Syrian branch.

The terror group has occupied the region east of the Euphrates, which shares a 480-kilometer-long (298 miles) border with Turkey.

SOURCE:AA
