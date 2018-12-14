Turkish forces will enter the Syrian town of Manbij if the United States does not remove YPG terrorists from the area, and also target militant-controlled areas further east, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Erdogan said this week that Turkey would launch a new operation within days against the US-backed YPG which controls swathes of Syria's northern border region, in what will be Turkey's third military campaign in Syria in two years.

Ankara and Washington have long been at odds over Syria, where the United States has backed the YPG in the fight against Daesh. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.

"We are now calling on the US to clear Manbij once and for all so that the rightful residents can go back to their own lands. Or else we will walk into Manbij," said Erdogan.

"Turkey has wasted enough time by not intervening in the swamp of terror to the east of the Euphrates."

"From now on, we will not tolerate even one day of delay in the clearance of Manbij," he said.

Telephone call with Trump

In a telephone conversation between Erdogan and US President Donald Trump on Friday evening, bilateral issues and the most recent developments in Syria, including security issues and counter-terrorism efforts, were discussed.

Erdogan shared with Trump Turkey's legitimate security concerns caused by the presence and actions of the terrorist PKK/PYD/YPG group.

The two leaders agreed on the need for more effective coordination within the context of Syria.