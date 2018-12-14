Sweden's parliament voted as expected on Friday against giving Social Democrat Stefan Lofven's centre-left coalition a second term in office, bringing a fresh election a step closer after three months of political deadlock.

September's vote produced a hung parliament and the centre-left and centre-right blocs have been unable to reach a deal on a new government that would keep the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats from being able to have a say in policy.

Parliament voted 200 to 116 against giving Lofven, currently caretaker prime minister, a new term. It had already voted once for Lofven's ouster in a mandatory vote in September but has also rejected centre-right leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister, leaving the way forward unclear.

"Parties are pushing Sweden toward a snap election," speaker Andreas Norlen said in a statement."

I have therefore decided that I should start to take steps in order to prepare for that."

Norlen hopes the threat of a fresh vote will force parties into a compromise.

The Greens, part of Lofven's minority coalition between 2014 and 2018, and the opposition Liberals are close to the threshold for seats in parliament and neither will be keen on a new vote.

A snap election could also strengthen the position of the Sweden Democrats, a populist party with roots in the white supremacist fringe, something all the mainstream parties want to avoid.