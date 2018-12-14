Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday came out strongly against those he believes are responsible for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Addressing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) member/observer states judicial conference at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Erdogan said voice recordings indicate that those closest to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman assumed an active role in the murder.

Erdogan said, "Saudi prosecutor did not share any information or evidence with his Istanbul counterpart about the Jamal Khashoggi case because the perpetrator is obvious."

He said that Khashoggi's killing was not something to put aside, and the subject is clear in all aspects.