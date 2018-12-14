TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Audio tapes suggest close MBS aides involved in Khashoggi killing - Erdogan
Turkish president says that Jamal Khashoggi's killing is not something to be put aside, and the subject is clear in all aspects.
Audio tapes suggest close MBS aides involved in Khashoggi killing - Erdogan
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed shortly after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. / AFP Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 14, 2018

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday came out strongly against those he believes are responsible for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Addressing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) member/observer states judicial conference at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Erdogan said voice recordings indicate that those closest to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman assumed an active role in the murder.

Erdogan said, "Saudi prosecutor did not share any information or evidence with his Istanbul counterpart about the Jamal Khashoggi case because the perpetrator is obvious."

He said that Khashoggi's killing was not something to put aside, and the subject is clear in all aspects.

RECOMMENDED

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

After producing various contradictory explanations, Riyadh acknowledged he was killed inside the diplomatic building, blaming the act on a botched rendition operation.

In back-to-back votes against Saudi Arabia, the US Senate on Thursday delivered an unusual rebuke of President Donald Trump's response to the journalist's death and signaled new skepticism from Capitol Hill toward the longtime Middle East ally.

The US Senate voted on two resolutions, one recommending that Washington end its assistance to Saudi Arabia for the war in Yemen and the other holding Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices