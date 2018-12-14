Egyptian court is to hold preliminary hearing next week, requesting the parliament to amend its 2014 constitution with an act to allow President Abdel al-Fattah al-Sisi retain his power for a third consecutive term.

Ayman Abdel-Hakim Ramadan, a lawyer supporting Sisi, earlier filed a court case for Egypt’s parliament, seeking an end of the two-term presidential limit. Ramadan told The Associated Press that a Cairo court will conduct the first hearing of the case on December 23.

Ramadan said his "love" and "admiration" for a leader who has done so much for Egypt motivated his filing. But the case could be the first step in a campaign to engineer a climate receptive to the idea of amending the constitution. It could also help gauge popular sentiment on the issue.

According to Jerusalem Post Hakim said “Article 140 is unfair to the great Egyptian people and eight years gives a president little time to deal with the economic and security challenges facing the country.“

The current constitution was rewritten after the 2011 revolution which overthrew Hosni Mubarak.

Abdel al-Fattah al-Sisi swore an oath on two occasions — once when he became president in June 2014, and again when he was reelected in June 2018 — affirming to respect the Egyptian constitution.

Is a new political order coming?