PARIS — “I live in this squat with fifteen other people,” said Sidney Ere, a video technician from the French city of Lyon now living in Paris.

Ere gave us a tour of the abandoned warehouse, where he and his fifteen fellow squatters live. It also has a makeshift brewery and music rehearsal stage.

“Housing in Paris is really, really expensive," Ere said. "Even food is. I had to find a solution, because my salary wasn’t rising.”

For him, the solution was to move into a squat house, an unusual reality in a country where the average minimum wage hasn’t kept up with the rising cost of living and taxes.

On November 17, the growing economic anxiety of people like Ere manifested on the streets of France, where tens of thousands of regular citizens took to the streets to protest against what they said was an unjust system, rigged for the privileged and protected by the politicians. Ere was one of the protestors.

Businesses were destroyed on one of Europe’s richest streets, the Champs Elysees, amid calls for the French president to resign.

“Emmanuel Macron is sellout, who has sold the poor for the interests of the rich,” said Marlene, a blonde woman in her thirties, wearing a neon yellow vest in front of Paris’ Arc de Triomphe.

The arch, considered a symbol of the republic, had been vandalised the night before, with rioters spray painting profanities against what they call “usurpers and termites”.

Much of the fury was directed at Macron – the ‘chef’ who protesters say is disconnected from the reality of millions of French citizens, who are falling through the cracks of an economically unsustainable system.

A passerby stared at the blonde woman in the neon yellow vest and accused the movement of vandalising the Arc de Triomphe, a symbol of the republic, considered above politics, and thus sacred.

“Your actions have let down the republic,” shouted the passerby who later introduced himself as Phillipe.

A retired engineer in his fifties, Phillipe also accused Marlene of spreading anarchy.

In return, Marlene burst into tears. She said she was anguished by the man's behaviour.

“This is emotional for me because today I have pain in my heart. I see that part of the population works with what Macron wants, to divide the population,” she said.

Macron - now 40 - came to power in 2017 after being hailed as the ‘French Obama’. With his strikingly boyish looks, ‘la chef’ laid out an ambitious reform agenda, with a focus on renewable energy and the environment.