One of the lowest moments for Aayah Hosam since she began campaigning for her parents’ release from the Egyptian prison came in July 2018, when the United States announced $200 million in military aid to Cairo.

“We were really frustrated by that decision. It was kind of saying to Egypt that ‘you can do whatever you want and get away with it in the end’,” she told TRT World.

Aayah’s parents, Ola al Qaradawi, 55, and Hosam Khalaf, 58, were detained in Cairo in June 2017. No formal charge has been brought against them to this day.

“Our lawyer hasn’t seen any legal paper.”

Her parents are among thousands of ordinary people, social workers, political activists, journalists and lawyers who have been jailed on trumped-up charges since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi came to power in a coup five years ago, human rights groups say.

Now the US lawmakers are putting pressure on the Trump administration, asking Washington to weigh up its relationship with Cairo in light of Sisi's human rights record.

This week a group of 46 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter, reminding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that among those languishing in Egyptian prisons are more than 15 American citizens.

This coincided with a similar demand made by members of the European Parliament, in which a resolution was passed slamming Egypt for continuing human rights abuses.

Sisi’s government has reacted harshly against any sort of dissent in its attempt to hold on to power. In one instance, a women’s rights activist has been jailed simply for criticising the government for not doing enough to stop sexual harassment.

However, in some cases, Sisi’s nexus with the rulers of Saudi Arabia has also come into play.

Ola is daughter of Youssef al Qaradawi, a respected Egyptian scholar of Islam. Youssef lives in Qatar where he shot to fame for hosting a religious television show that was popular in many Arabic-speaking countries.

He figured prominently among the reasons Saudi Arabia cited for cutting off diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar last year. Egypt was among the countries which backed Riyadh in Doha’s blockade.

“My mother used to travel outside Egypt all the time. She was never targeted. But just weeks after the boycott of Qatar, she was arrested,” says Aayah, who is an American citizen and says her parents have US residence permits.