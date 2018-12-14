WORLD
Truck veers off road in Nepal, killing at least 16 people
Police say villagers were returning from a funeral Friday and travelling in an open truck when it went off the roadway.
The flag of Nepal.
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
December 14, 2018

Police say a truck veered off a mountain road in Nepal, killing at least 16 people and injuring many others.

Rescuers are working to help the injured and have recovered 16 bodies. 

The injured have been driven to hospitals for treatment.

Vehicle crashes are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads in the mountainous country of Nepal.

SOURCE:AP
