WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fighting breaks out in Yemen's Hudaida after truce deal
One resident said he could hear the sound of missiles and automatic gunfire in the direction of the eastern 7th July suburb of the Houthi-held city.
Fighting breaks out in Yemen's Hudaida after truce deal
Yemen conflict has killed more than 10,000 people and created one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis. / AFP Archive
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
December 14, 2018

Fighting broke out on the outskirts of Yemen's port city of Hudaida on Friday, residents said, a day after a ceasefire agreement was reached by the warring parties.

One resident told Reuters he could hear the sound of missiles and automatic gunfire in the direction of the eastern 7th July suburb of the Houthi-held city, on whose outskirts Yemeni forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition have massed.

RECOMMENDED

The Iranian-aligned Houthi movement and the Saudi-backed government had agreed at the end of UN-sponsored peace talks to cease fighting in the Red Sea city ahead of a withdrawal of armed forces.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices