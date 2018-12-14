A new group of French protesters including retirees and high school students are following the Yellow Vests’ lead in demanding wage increases at the urging of some trade unions.

Four trade unions -- the CGT, FSU, Solidaires, and FO -- called for nationwide protests for better wages, more public services, and more social protection.

In the capital Paris on Friday some protesters gathered at the Republic Square and walked to Nation Square chanting slogans against French President Emmanuel Macron and his government's policies.

Nearly 15,000 French protesters, including high school students, took part in the protests across France.

Philippe Martinez, secretary general of the left-wing CGT, told reporters that their protests had the same aim as the Yellow Vests and urged that they join forces.

Speaking at a press conference after a European Council summit in Brussels on Friday, Macron called for "calm and order" ahead of another weekend of protests.

“I don’t think our democracy can accept the occupation of the public domain and elements of violence,” Macron said.