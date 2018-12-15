A federal judge in Texas has ruled the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, "invalid" on the eve of the sign-up deadline for coverage next year.

In a 55-page opinion, US District Judge Reed O'Connor ruled on Friday that last year's tax cut bill knocked the constitutional foundation from under Obamacare by eliminating a penalty for not having coverage.

Supporters of the law immediately said they would appeal.

The White House applauded O'Connor's ruling, but said the law remains in place while appeals proceed. President Donald Trump tweeted that Congress should pass a new law.

"Once again, the president calls on Congress to replace Obamacare and act to protect people with preexisting conditions and provide Americans with quality affordable healthcare," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

'Individual mandate'