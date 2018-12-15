Thousands of protesters took to the streets of French cities on Saturday in the fifth weekend of nationwide demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron's government, despite calls to hold off after a shooting in Strasbourg earlier this week.

In Paris, police were out in force to contain possible outbursts of violence. But several major stores, such as the Galeries Lafayette, were open to welcome Christmas shoppers.

Saturday saw mostly peaceful anti-government demonstrations in the French capital but violence broke out at its margins, as groups of protesterss tried to break through police lines as they protested France's high cost of living.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Paris.

An estimated 66,000 people took to the streets across France, according to figures from the interior ministry at 6:00 pm local time, (1700 GMT), half the level of a week ago.

n Paris, the more than 8,000 police on duty easily outnumbered the 2,200 protesters who were counted on the streets of the capital by local authorities in the early afternoon.

There had been 168 arrests by 6:00 pm local time (1700 GMT), far down on the roughly 1,000 of last Saturday.

There were clashes at Opera, where some demonstrators had gathered to voice their grievances.

And French police unleashed repeated discharges of tear gas along Paris' premier shopping street, the Champs-Elysees, although the back-and-forth fell short of previous violence that had scarred the avenue with broken windows and looted stores.

Though tear gas was fired, but it was a fraction of the amount that was used on the weekends of December 8 or December 1 when graffiti was daubed on the Arc de Triomphe in scenes that shocked France.

On the Champs-Elysees, a handful of topless activists from the feminist protest group Femen faced security forces a few metres away from the Elysee Palace, the president's residence.