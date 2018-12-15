WORLD
5 MIN READ
Yellow vests hit French streets for fifth consecutive weekend
The protests against President Macron's economic policies continue despite his announcement to cancel the planned fuel tax hikes, raise the minimum wage and provide tax relief for pensioners in 2019.
Yellow vests hit French streets for fifth consecutive weekend
Tear gas floats in the air during clashes with police at a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Nantes, France, on December 15, 2018. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
December 15, 2018

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of French cities on Saturday in the fifth weekend of nationwide demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron's government, despite calls to hold off after a shooting in Strasbourg earlier this week.

In Paris, police were out in force to contain possible outbursts of violence. But several major stores, such as the Galeries Lafayette, were open to welcome Christmas shoppers.

Saturday saw mostly peaceful anti-government demonstrations in the French capital but violence broke out at its margins, as groups of protesterss tried to break through police lines as they protested France's high cost of living.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Paris.

An estimated 66,000 people took to the streets across France, according to figures from the interior ministry at 6:00 pm local time, (1700 GMT), half the level of a week ago.

n Paris, the more than 8,000 police on duty easily outnumbered the 2,200 protesters who were counted on the streets of the capital by local authorities in the early afternoon.

There had been 168 arrests by 6:00 pm local time (1700 GMT), far down on the roughly 1,000 of last Saturday.

There were clashes at Opera, where some demonstrators had gathered to voice their grievances.

And French police unleashed repeated discharges of tear gas along Paris' premier shopping street, the Champs-Elysees, although the back-and-forth fell short of previous violence that had scarred the avenue with broken windows and looted stores.

Though tear gas was fired, but it was a fraction of the amount that was used on the weekends of December 8 or December 1 when graffiti was daubed on the Arc de Triomphe in scenes that shocked France.

On the Champs-Elysees, a handful of topless activists from the feminist protest group Femen faced security forces a few metres away from the Elysee Palace, the president's residence.

RECOMMENDED

Seventh protester dies in accident

Belgian police on Saturday said a man has died after he crashed his car into a truck at a protesters' roadblock on the Franco-Belgian border.

The accident brings to seven the number of protest-related deaths since the wave of anti-government demonstrations began a month ago. All deaths have appeared to be results of accidents.

'France needs calm'

The Interior Minister said around 69,000 police officers were active on Saturday with a reinforced presence in the cities of Toulouse, Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne.

On Friday, President Macron called for a return to calm in France after nearly a month of protests against his government's policies. The demonstrations have hit growth and caused widespread disruption.

"France needs calm, order and a return to normal," Macron said, after a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels.

Violent clashes

The yellow vest movement started in mid-November with protests at junctions and roundabouts against fuel tax increases, but quickly became a wider mobilisation against Macron's economic policies.

Successive weekends of protests in Paris have lead to vandalism and violent clashes with security forces.

In a televised address to the nation on Monday, Macron announced wage rises for the poorest workers and tax cuts for pensioners in further concessions meant to end the movement but many said they would maintain pressure.

The government, as well as several unions and opposition politicians also called on protesters to stay off the streets on Saturday, after four people were killed in a gun attack at a Christmas market in the historic city of Strasbourg.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates