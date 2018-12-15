Turkey will continue its anti-terror operations in northern Iraq's Sinjar region as long as terror groups exist there, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

Hami Aksoy said PKK terror group has used Iraqi soil as a base to attack Turkey for many years, and "as a result of these attacks, tens of thousands of our people were killed."

"Activities of PKK terror group on Iraqi and Syrian soils have been a national security issue for Turkey," Aksoy said.

"These counter-terror operations will continue as long as Turkey's security needs require and terror organisations exist in Iraqi soils," he said.

The statement came a day after Turkish jets destroyed over 30 terror targets in northern Iraq in an overnight operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK –– listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU –– has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Air strikes in northern Iraq continue

Turkish army "neutralised" a total of 20 PKK terrorists in airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq, the military said on Saturday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.