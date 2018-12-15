Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday Ankara would "not give up" on finding out the truth about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

"We haven't received any new information or outcome of the investigation from the Saudi side," Cavusoglu said on the sidelines of a conference in Turkish ally Qatar.

"Turkey will not give up on this, we will go to the end."

Earlier this month, Cavusoglu said Turkey was in talks over a possible United Nations investigation into the October 2 murder, which has provoked global outrage.

The 59-year-old columnist for The Washington Post, a palace insider turned critic of the Saudi regime, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.