WORLD
2 MIN READ
US says new airstrike in Somalia kills eight al Shabab militants
US airstrikes in Somalia have picked up dramatically since President Donald Trump took office and approved expanded military operations in the Horn of Africa nation.
US says new airstrike in Somalia kills eight al Shabab militants
The US military has carried out at least 40 airstrikes this year against the al-Qaida-linked al Shabab, Africa's most active militant group. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 15, 2018

The US military says it has killed eight members of the al-Shabab extremist group with an airstrike south of Somalia's capital.

The US Africa Command statement says the airstrike occurred on Saturday near Gandarshe, a coastal community. 

The statement says no civilians were involved.

The US military has carried out at least 40 airstrikes this year against the al Qaeda-linked al Shabab, Africa's most active militant group. 

RECOMMENDED

It controls parts of rural southern and central Somalia and continues to stage deadly attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and other cities.

The US airstrikes have picked up dramatically since President Donald Trump took office and approved expanded military operations in the Horn of Africa nation. 

Airstrikes also target a small presence of fighters linked to Daesh.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates