WORLD
2 MIN READ
Four family members of Strasbourg gunman released
Four family members of the gunman who went on a deadly shooting spree at a popular Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg were released from custody on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor's office said.
Four family members of Strasbourg gunman released
Four family members of Strasbourg gunman released / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
December 16, 2018

Three more people close to the attacker Cherif Chekatt, who was shot dead by police on Thursday, were still being held, it said.

But his parents and two of his brothers were freed "due to the lack of incriminating evidence at this stage", the prosecutor's office added.

More than 700 French security forces had been hunting for 29-year-old Chekatt since Tuesday nigh t's bloodshed, in which four people died -- the latest in a string of jihadist attacks to rock France.

France's interior minister on Friday dismissed a claim by the Islamic State (IS) group that it was responsible for the attack.

Police have been focusing their investigation on whether Chekatt had any help in carrying out his attack or while on the run.

RECOMMENDED

In an interview broadcast on Saturday evening, a man identified as Cherif Chekatt's father said his son had become a follower of IS.

"He would say Daesh is fighting for a just cause," the man, named as Abdelkrim Chek att, told France 2 television, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

"I told him 'Forget about Daesh, don't listen to what they say. Don't you see the atrocities they commit?'"

He added that he had had no knowledge of the attack.

"If he had told me about his plans, I would have reported him to the police, that way he would have not killed anyone or been killed himself," the man said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates